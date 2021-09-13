Left Menu

DMart forays into Haryana, opens 94,000 sq ft store in Faridabad

One-stop supermarket chain DMart has forayed into Haryana with opening a modern store at BPTP Parklands in Faridabad.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:02 IST
The supermarket chain has presence across 11 states and one union territory. Image Credit: ANI
One-stop supermarket chain DMart has forayed into Haryana with opening a modern store at BPTP Parklands in Faridabad. Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors with a total built up area of 94,000 square feet.

This is the second DMart store in NCR, the first one is in Ghaziabad. "A modern one-stop supermarket offering good products at great value was needed in the newly-developed Faridabad Neharpar and this DMart store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities," said Amit Raj Jain, Head of Sales at BPTP Ltd.

Each DMart store stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and more. Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, DMart has presence across 11 states and one union territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

