Hearing between Orcel, Santander over job offer to resume on October 20, source says

The hearing of the case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO is expected to resume on October 20, a court source said on Tuesday. Santander and Orcel ended up in the Madrid court after Spain's largest bank dropped plans to make Orcel, who was then the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, its CEO after a dispute over his pay package.

Santander declined to comment, while Orcel's legal team was not immediately available.

