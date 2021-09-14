Brinton Pharmaceuticals launches a consumer brand 'Hohner Health' in India to focus on wellness and personal care category

Left Menu

14-09-2021
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading pharma company Brinton has launched a wellness and personal care range named 'Hohner Health'. Hohner has a wide range of products in nutritional supplements, baby skincare and personal care category. Brinton plans to make Hohner a global brand, where India launch will be followed by the USA, UK, Europe, and South East Asian market along with Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more. Hohner being a D2C brand, will give direct access of its range to the new-age consumer all across.

Hohner, which means balance, aims to bring in the perfect balance of nature and science to its consumers. Made with care, all products are of the finest quality natural extracts, vitamins, minerals and are manufactured in world-class production facilities certified with US FDA, UKMHRA, WHO-GMP and others. Thereby delivering pure and premium quality products that are natural and chemical-free. Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals ecstatically shares, "The new-age individual has lost the balance between work and recreation which has taken a huge toll on their health and immunity. We want to aid them to take care of their health while still being able to cope up with the demands of a hectic lifestyle. With Hohner, they will be able to bring back the lost balance of health and feel revitalized in all forms. We aspire to be their constant companion by providing a one-stop solution to maintain a healthy lifestyle. All Hohner products are carefully formulated with a perfect balance of Nature and Science, and goes through stringent quality processes and checks, guaranteeing safety, purity and efficacy."

The company also plans to keep high-quality products accessible and affordable to many. In all, Hohner aims to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle of its new-age consumers. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

