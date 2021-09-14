Popees to open 100 stores this year

Anticipating a post-Covid retail boom, Popees Baby Care Products, a leading children's clothing brand, has decided to expand its retail presence across south India by opening 100 stores this year. The company said it plans to expand its retail presence across south India through its own and franchisee model outlets and open its first overseas stores in the UK--in London and Manchester.

Popees Managing Director Shaju Thomas said here that the brand has 32 exclusive outlets in south India in addition to thousands of multi brand outlets stocking its products.

''Of these 32 outlets, we opened 25 since the Covid outbreak and despite the lingering pandemic, the performance and prospects of these outlets were really promising which made us look into this retail expansion spree,'' he said in a release. Popees also plans to take the number of exclusive outlets past 100 this year and in five years' time, expanding pan India, wants to make it 500. ''At present, the brand's export figures contribute only around 5 to 8 per cent of its last year's annual sales of Rs 134 crore. We would like to increase this share as well in the coming years while we target the sales to cross Rs 200 crore. In 5 years, we aim to cross the Rs 1,000 crore-mark,'' Thomas added. The company is striving for a paradigm shift in the business model by strengthening its presence in the e-commerce space.

''The new Omnichannel will be launched soon to give customers a different shopping experience,'' the company said, adding that Popees has already got a growing presence in the world's leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio. Thomas said Popees is one of the very few clothing manufacturers in south India which sells its products in its own brand while most of the leading players in the segment here are working for foreign labels. Currently, with three plants employing more than 2,000 people with a capacity to produce 5 lakh garments every month, the company's major focus is on children's clothing but it also produces denim garments and woven fabrics garments and maternity wear for women.

