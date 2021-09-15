PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Amazon and Deliveroo offer free delivery to Prime subscribers https://on.ft.com/3CaHprw - UK postpones imposing checks on EU goods until 2022 https://on.ft.com/3CcaeDR

- Dowden defends Channel 4 sell-off in face of criticism by advertisers https://on.ft.com/3EiiO68 - Chinese ambassador to UK banned from event in Houses of Parliament https://on.ft.com/3lmzyAt

Overview - Food delivery platform Deliveroo and Amazon have struck their first customer-facing partnership since the U.S. company agreed to invest in the food app two years ago, offering Prime customers free deliveries on certain orders.

- UK PM Boris Johnson's government has been forced to delay imposing border checks on EU goods entering the UK until mid-2022. - The UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden will face down critics of government plans to privatise Channel 4, Britain's publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, after leading advertising executives urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rethink his plans.

- The UK parliament's two Speakers have banned the Chinese ambassador from attending an event in the British parliament in a move that risks further damaging ties between the two countries. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

