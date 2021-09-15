Left Menu

COVID-19 outbreaks, floods hit China's consumption in August - stats bureau

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 08:18 IST
COVID-19 outbreaks, floods hit China's consumption in August - stats bureau
  • China

COVID-19 outbreaks, floods and a higher base of comparison hurt growth in China's retail sales in August, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the statistics bureau, said on Wednesday.

However, the main economic indicators maintained fairly good growth and the economy was still in recovery, Fu said, adding that online consumption continued to be active.

