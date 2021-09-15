COVID-19 outbreaks, floods hit China's consumption in August - stats bureau
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 08:18 IST
- Country:
- China
COVID-19 outbreaks, floods and a higher base of comparison hurt growth in China's retail sales in August, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the statistics bureau, said on Wednesday.
However, the main economic indicators maintained fairly good growth and the economy was still in recovery, Fu said, adding that online consumption continued to be active.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fu Linghui
- China
Advertisement