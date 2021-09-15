Left Menu

Sports stars Teddy Riner and Tony Parker invest in French company Colizey

Other investors include Cathay Innovation and LVMH boss Bernard Arnault's Aglae Ventures, added the company. "I am delighted to continue to support this innovative French project in the world of sports. Colizey is the future of online sports retail," said Tony Parker in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Internet-based sports goods marketplace Colizey said it had raised 8 million euros ($9.5 million) in new funding, with investors including basketball star Tony Parker and French judo Olympic champion Teddy Riner. Other investors include Cathay Innovation and LVMH boss Bernard Arnault's Aglae Ventures, added the company.

"I am delighted to continue to support this innovative French project in the world of sports. The policy is the future of online sports retail," said Tony Parker in a statement. ($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

