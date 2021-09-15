Left Menu

European stocks under pressure from weak China data

The owner of fashion brand Zara Inditex rose about 1% as its sales approached pre-pandemic levels, but Sweden's H&M slipped 3% as quarterly sales increased less than expected. UK's FTSE 100 edged lower and mid-cap stocks fell 0.2% after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month.

European shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about a slowing Chinese economy, declines in travel and leisure stocks, and soaring UK inflation dampened sentiment in early trading.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% by 0711 GMT. Asian stocks tumbled after data showed China's factory and retail sectors faltered in August following fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions.

Travel & leisure stocks were the top decliners in Europe, down 1.1%, with gaming companies hit after Macau casino operator stocks plummeted as the government kicked off a public consultation that investors fear will lead to tighter regulations in the world's largest gambling hub. The owner of fashion brand Zara Inditex rose about 1% as its sales approached pre-pandemic levels, but Sweden's H&M slipped 3% as quarterly sales increased less than expected.

UK's FTSE 100 edged lower and mid-cap stocks fell 0.2% after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

