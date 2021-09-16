Philip Morris seals deal to buy Vectura with 75% of shares tendered
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 11:46 IST
Cigarette maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Thursday it had received about 75% of Vectura shares from shareholders as part of a public tender offer process to acquire the British company.
"We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74% of the company's shares, in excess of the 50% required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder," said PMI Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak.
