China's commerce ministry to follow through on consensus reached by Chinese, U.S. leaders
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:55 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it would follow through on the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders during a phone call last week, when asked if there has been any progress on trade.
Trade teams from both sides have maintained communications, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson told a media conference.
