Malaysia says auditor KPMG to pay $80 million in 1MDB settlement
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:16 IST
Malaysia said on Thursday audit firm KPMG has agreed to pay a 333 million ringgit ($80.11 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their fiduciary duties on auditing of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) accounts from 2010 to 2012.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the settlement will conclude a lawsuit filed against the auditor in July.
KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)
