PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:16 IST
Telangana aims to double IT exports to Rs 3 lakh Cr by 2026; Releases new ICT Policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government aims to double the IT and IT-enabled Services annual exports to Rs three lakh crore and increase the direct employment base to 10 lakh by 2026 from the existing 6.25 lakh, according to the State's new Information and Communications Technology policy.

The policy will be in force from 2021 to 2026, Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said in the policy document which was released on Thursday. The existing policy ends in the current year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana in the last financial year recorded nearly 13 percent growth in IT and ITeS exports at over Rs 1.45 lakh crore over the previous year.

Aiming to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments for budding enterprises, under the policy the government plans to set up a Rs 1300 crore fund for start-ups of which Rs 100 crore would be allotted for grassroots innovation.

The policy also aims to attract Rs 75,000 crore investments in the Electronics sector of which Rs 25,000 crore will be from e vehicle and energy storage system sector.

The goal of the ICT Policy 2021-2026 will be to achieve digital empowerment of every citizen who is fully aware of the digital opportunities for his or her needs and has the wherewithal to achieve them, the police said.

Meanwhile, the state government signed MoUs with Microsoft on Cloud and Cloud Assisted Technologies.

