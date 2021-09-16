Left Menu

European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast

European stocks rose on Thursday as travel stocks snapped a four day losing streak after Ryanair lifted its long-term traffic forecast, offsetting concerns about China's slowing economy that dragged down miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:39 IST
European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks rose on Thursday as travel stocks snapped a four day losing streak after Ryanair lifted its long-term traffic forecast, offsetting concerns about China's slowing economy that dragged down miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session. Travel & leisure stocks rose 3.4%.

Europe's largest low cost carrier Ryanair jumped 7.9% after it raised its long-term traffic forecast. Rivals easyJet, British Airways-owner IAG and Wizz Air gained between 3.9% and 7%. "It's been a slightly better day for markets in Europe, shrugging off a weak Asia handoff, with some decent gains for travel and leisure, which has enjoyed a respite after Ryanair's announcement," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

While Asian stocks came under pressure from concerns about China's economy and the fallout from debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group's financial troubles, European stocks were on a firm footing as strong U.S. data reinforced optimism about a recovery in the world's largest economy. Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group were among the top drags as metal prices fell after China reiterated plans to release more metals from its reserves.

German automotive supplier Continental AG fell 6.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the spin-off of its unit Vitesco. The utilities index was flat after a near 3% fall on Wednesday. Spain passed emergency measures earlier this week to reduce energy bills, raising concerns over the hit to utilities' profits.

Spain's Endesa and Iberdrola extended losses for a third day to fall to their lowest since 2020. Italy is also looking to introduce short-term measures to offset the expected rise in retail power prices, a minister said in a radio interview.

"Stocks in the sector are suffering from the risks of regulatory intervention, as in Spain, and it will be necessary to see how other governments in Europe will intervene," Equita analysts said. "Current prices do not reflect high energy and gas prices."

Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere surged 19.5% after media group Vivendi said it would buy another stake in the company, paving the way for a full takeover. British fashion brand Superdry jumped 14.9% after it forecast a recovery in full-year 2022 revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021