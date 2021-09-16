Left Menu

Culture ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM, fund to go for Ganga rejuvenation

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others, the ministry said in a statement.Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:55 IST
Culture ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM, fund to go for Ganga rejuvenation
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.

Among others, the memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Interested parties can participate in the e-auction through the website --''http://pmmementos.gov.in''pmmementos.gov.in -- between September 17 and October 7.

''Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said. A similar auction took place in 2019 too. Then it was both a physical auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) for two days and an e-auction through the website ''http://pmmementos.gov.in''pmmementos.gov.in. Over 1,800 mementoes were successfully auctioned to the highest bidder during this period.

Last time during the auction organised at the NGMA, a specially handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakh. A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, depicting PM Modi on a railway platform.

Similarly, a wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was sold for Rs 13 lakh. The proceeds of that auction too was dedicated to the Namami Gange project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021