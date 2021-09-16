Left Menu

Nine-day stock of Covid vaccine left in Delhi: Bulletin

The stock of coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another nine days, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.As of Thursday morning, 2,17,250 doses of Covaxin and 12,97,790 doses of Covishield are left in stock.The bulletin noted that 1,37,910 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday.In all, the Delhi government has received 1,53,14,150 vaccine doses till date, out of which, 34,28,360 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:51 IST
Nine-day stock of Covid vaccine left in Delhi: Bulletin
The stock of coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another nine days, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 2,17,250 doses of Covaxin and 12,97,790 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 1,37,910 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,53,14,150 vaccine doses till date, out of which, 34,28,360 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield. The city has administered 1,54,90,709 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 1,09,26,459 were first doses and 45,64,250 second jabs.

On Wednesday, 1,37,831 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 83,092 were first doses and 54,739 second ones, the bulletin said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 2,21,883 doses per day, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

