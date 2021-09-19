Maha: Elderly woman falls into gap between moving train, platform; sustains multiple fractures

A 71-year-year old woman travelling by an express train suffered multiple fractures after falling into the gap between the running train and the platform at Vasai Road railway station, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Saturday when the woman passenger, Pramila Maro, was travelling by the train from Bhavnagar to Hyderabad along with her husband, senior inspector of Vasai Road Railway police station said. ''When the train took a halt at the Vasai Road railway station, the couple got down to have tea on the platform. However, soon the train started moving for further journey. Panicked, the elderly husband-wife duo started running towards it. However, in the rush, the woman slipped and fell down into the gap between the platform and the train,'' he said.

Her husband and those present there raised an alarm. The police staff posted there later pulled her on the platform. The woman was alive, but had suffered multiple fractures, especially on the lower part of her body, he added.

The woman, who is from Hyderabad, is presently being treated at a Vasai-based hospital and she is out of danger, the police official said.

