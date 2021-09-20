Left Menu

Amazon investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source

Amazon.com Inc has launched an internal investigation in India after a whistleblower alleged an employee had taken kickbacks, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters. Indian news outlet Morning Context https://bit.ly/3EBKKSn on Monday cited three sources who said Amazon had begun an investigation following a complaint.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:45 IST
Amazon investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon.com Inc has launched an internal investigation in India after a whistleblower alleged an employee had taken kickbacks, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters.

Indian news outlet Morning Context https://bit.ly/3EBKKSn on Monday cited three sources who said Amazon had begun an investigation following a complaint. Amazon did not answer Reuters' questions related to the investigation involving its India unit but said in a statement that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

"We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time," a spokesman said. The source told Reuters that Amazon has been investigating the matter for about two months after a complaint was received about the dealings Amazon India legal team employee, Rahul Sundaram, had with outside counsel working for the firm.

Sundaram, in response to Reuters request for comment, referred questions to Amazon. He has been sent on leave by Amazon pending the investigation, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021