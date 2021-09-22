Fossil launches new smartwatch Gen 6

Fossil on Wednesday launched its Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch, the newest generation of its wearables.

Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, providing users faster application load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption, the US watches and accessories firm said.

Fossil for the first time is introducing a smartwatch in the US and other markets, including India, simultaneously.

Fossil brand Gen 6 will be the first to market and pre-orders will begin September 25 onwards on fossil.com. ''We are excited by the new capabilities Gen 6 is bringing to our users. Faster interface, less time to charge, and upgraded health and wellness features are only a few of the benefits Gen 6 will see as our teams continue to innovate and evolve our smartwatch portfolio,'' says Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer.

Gen 6 comes with increased battery charging speed and smart battery modes. According to Fossil, its battery charging speed is two times faster than leading smartwatches, reaching 80 percent charge in just over 30 minutes.

It also has upgraded health & wellness sensors, which will have continuous heart rate tracking, a new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer's blood oxygen measurements, and speaker functionality to make and receive tethered calls.

The American watches and accessories firm has also roped in Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, as its brand ambassador for the Indian market.

''We are delighted to welcome Kriti Sanon on board of Fossil as a brand ambassador and we are also delighted to continue Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador of Fossil, who is us with few years,'' said Fossil Group India Managing DirectorJohnson Verghese during the virtual launch of Gen 6.

Kriti Sanon would not only endorse Fossil's range of watches and smartwatches but will showcase the entire range of lifestyle offerings in the area such as leather and jewellery, he added. The new Gen 6 will be available in four colours in a 44mm case and three in a 42mm case - priced between Rs 23,995 to Rs 24,995.

