Sansera Engineering shares list at 9 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:33 IST
Shares of auto component maker Sansera Engineering on Friday zoomed 9 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 744.

The stock listed at Rs 811.35, reflecting a gain of 9 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 13.17 per cent to Rs 842.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 811.50, up 9 per cent.

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times earlier this month.

The IPO was in a price range of Rs 734-744 per share.The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.

