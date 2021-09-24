Governor of Maharashtra honours Kapil Pathare with Business Excellence and VIP Innerwear as Best Brand 2021-22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd. has been presented with the "Business Excellence and National Achievers Award" by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This award was given in recognition for his excellent contribution to the industry and ultimately the Indian Economy. The event was hosted by Global India Business Forum and held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on 23rd September 2021.

"I am truly honored to receive the Business Excellence and National Achievers Award from the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra and I dedicate this award to my Late father and Ex-Chairman Jaykumar Pathare. I truly believe that the success of business personnel lies in the ability to solve the most complex challenges and also have a positive influence on the economy. The pillar for our growth is laid on a foundation of innovation, customer success, and human resources. This award is a recognition to our outstanding team and incredible customers who remain the core ambassadors of the brand," says Kapil Pathare. Kapil Pathare has led an impressive transformation of VIP Clothing Limited and infused dynamism in the company since he took over the reins in 2001. From a traditional manufacturer-marketer-distributor of inner-wear goods, he has been able to transform the company keeping pace with modernity and evolve as a savvy marketer. Armed with a vision, the right infrastructure, right people, the right leadership, and the right attitude - a cumulative aggregate of factors vital to succeed and excel in the marketplace.

VIP Group, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, lingerie, readymade garments, socks, and other accessories has been continuously engaged in the branding of products and emerging its image from mass brands to premium brands. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

