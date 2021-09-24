Left Menu

Comm Min for imposing anti-dumping duty on pharma API from China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:02 IST
Comm Min for imposing anti-dumping duty on pharma API from China
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DoC_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry has recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on a pharma raw material - Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile - from China to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that the API (active pharma ingredient) from China has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

''The authority recommends the imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports of subject goods...,'' the directorate has said in a notification.

Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile is an API used in formulation for treating diseases like lower respiratory tract infection, skin and skin structure infection, and surgical prophylaxis.

DGTR had conducted the probe following a complaint from Nectar Life Sciences and Sterile India about the dumping of the chemical. The recommended duty is USD 12.91 per kg. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose a duty.

In a separate notification, DGTR has said it has started a sunset review probe to review the need for the continued imposition of anti-dumping duties on aluminum foil from China.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021