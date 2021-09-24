Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:39 IST
Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Shilpa Medicare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D.

The company has, ''entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka,'' Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from this facility will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, it added.

''The company will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL). Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for the manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the company is responsible for filling/packaging/distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories,'' Cadila Healthcare said.

Zyvox-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus, it added.

The vaccine was granted the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 564.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.46 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

