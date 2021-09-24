Left Menu

71 per cent urban millennials opted for fad diets during pandemic, says survey

Concerned about weight gain, over 70 per cent of urban millennials leaned towards fad diets -- including keto, intermittent fasting, and weekly detox plan -- during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Friday.The survey titled Changing lifestyles and dietary habits of Urban Indian consumers post COVID-19 covered 1,000 respondents across the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.It outlined that weight watchers must understand the significance of having meals on time and consuming nutrient-rich breakfast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:58 IST
71 per cent urban millennials opted for fad diets during pandemic, says survey
  • Country:
  • India

Concerned about weight gain, over 70 per cent of urban millennials leaned towards ''fad diets'' -- including keto, intermittent fasting, and weekly detox plan -- during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Friday.

The survey titled ''Changing lifestyles and dietary habits of Urban Indian consumers post COVID-19'' covered 1,000 respondents across the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

''It outlined that weight watchers must understand the significance of having meals on time and consuming nutrient-rich breakfast. Further, it found that 71 per cent of urban millennials leaned towards the popularity of fad diets to maintain weight,'' read the findings of survey.

The survey was conducted jointly by London-based market research company Euromonitor International and PepsiCo India between March 2020 till February 2021.

While ''increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains including oats'' emerged as one of the key trends during the pandemic, over 40 per cent of its respondents were found to ''skip breakfast'', said the report tracking a changing dietary pattern, particularly amongst urban millennials.

Over 30 percent prefer consuming oats for breakfast as a ''main dish'' for its nutritional value, digestibility and weight management qualities, it noted.

''Forty four per cent of urban millennials skipped breakfast and delayed meals due to increased household chores and late start to the day. Men skip breakfast more often than women,'' it added.

Further, according to the report, with immunity emerging as one of the top concerns among the urban millennials, nearly ''60 per cent'' of them admitted of starting doing ''yoga and walking/running'' during the COVID-19 pandemic for their physical and mental wellness.

“Popular fad diets are supporting this behaviour of skipping breakfast. However, COVID-19 has brought about some positive dietary changes as well among the younger group, with increased intake of fruits, salads, and oats, and improved the willingness to look for healthier alternatives while shopping”, said Vidhi Sharma, consultant, Euromonitor International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021