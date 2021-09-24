Britain says e-gate border issue has been resolved
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said a problem with e-gates electronic passport controls at a number of airports had been resolved after the failure caused huge queues at airports including London Heathrow.
"This afternoon a technical issue affected e-gates at a number of ports. The issue was quickly identified and has now been resolved," a Home Office spokesperson said.
"We have been working hard to minimise disruption, and apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused."
Also Read: Britain's economic growth slowed more than expected in July
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain