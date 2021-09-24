Left Menu

Britain says e-gate border issue has been resolved

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:06 IST
Britain says e-gate border issue has been resolved
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said a problem with e-gates electronic passport controls at a number of airports had been resolved after the failure caused huge queues at airports including London Heathrow.

"This afternoon a technical issue affected e-gates at a number of ports. The issue was quickly identified and has now been resolved," a Home Office spokesperson said.

"We have been working hard to minimise disruption, and apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused."

Also Read: Britain's economic growth slowed more than expected in July

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021