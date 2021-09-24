Rajasthan: Three killed in accident

Three people were killed as a car rammed into a truck on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near the Kanwarpura bus stand in Kotputli town of Jaipur.

The victims were residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. They were identified as Dilip Singh (38), Raghvendra Singh (34) and Shubham (24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)