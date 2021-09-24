Rajasthan: Three killed in accident
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:01 IST
Three people were killed as a car rammed into a truck on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Friday, police said.
The accident took place near the Kanwarpura bus stand in Kotputli town of Jaipur.
The victims were residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. They were identified as Dilip Singh (38), Raghvendra Singh (34) and Shubham (24).
