Bus swerves into children's park in Belgrade, injures some

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A public bus swerved off the road into a children's playground in a residential area of Belgrade, injuring several people, the state RTS television reported Friday.

The bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m., stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end, the RTS report said.

Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia's capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt and if any suffered serious injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

