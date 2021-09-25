Left Menu

Piaggio's India arm sets up first EV facility in Chennai

Inaugurated by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, M A Subramanium, the experience centre EV showroom will allow customers to access Piaggios entire range of electric vehicles, the company said. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range fixed battery of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments.These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Italy-headquartered Piaggio Group's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has set up its first EV outlet in Chennai, which is a first-of-its kind facility in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Saturday. Inaugurated by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, M A Subramanium, the experience center (EV showroom) will allow customers to access Piaggio's entire range of electric vehicles, the company said. ''We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamil Nadu at Chennai. Chennai being a big metro and a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers,'' said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. After Chennai, the company further looks to expand its EV presence in various other markets in Tamil Nadu, Nair added. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments.

These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet, it said. ''With the TN government's focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn to facilitate multi-fold increase in production and infrastructure development of electric vehicles,'' said Subramanium at the launch.

Piaggio's new range of electric vehicles will help in increasing the learnability due to its low cost of operation superior range, he said. ''We are offering unique service solutions like class-leading warranty and free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology,'' Nair said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

