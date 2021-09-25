Left Menu

Godavari Biorefineries files IPO papers with Sebi 

If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, to fund capital expenditure for sugarcane crushing expansion, support capital expenditure for the potash unit and for general corporate purposes.Godavari Biorefineries is one of the leading producers of ethanol and a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:55 IST
Godavari Biorefineries files IPO papers with Sebi 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Godavari Biorefineries has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 370 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 65,58,278 equity shares by promoters and investors, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) showed.

The OFS consists of the sale of 5 lakh equity shares each by Samir Shantilal Somaiya and Somaiya Agencies, up to 49.27 lakh by Mandala Capital, up to 3 lakh equity shares by Filmedia Communication Systems, up to 1.31 lakh equity shares by Somaiya Properties and Investments and up to 2 lakh equity shares by Lakshmiwadi Mines and Minerals.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 100 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of a debt, to fund capital expenditure for sugarcane crushing expansion, support capital expenditure for the potash unit, and general corporate purposes.

Godavari Biorefineries is one of the leading producers of ethanol and a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals in India. The diversified product portfolio comprises bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power.

Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the books running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021