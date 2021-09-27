Left Menu

Man run over by train in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:52 IST
A 42-year-old man died after being run over by a train on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, an official said.

Baldev Raj, a resident of Dewan village, was reportedly crossing the track at Ratnuchak around 8 am when he was run over by the train, the official said.

He said the body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and would be handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.

