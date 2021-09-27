Will consider promoting exhibition industry when Covid situation normalises: Jain to traders

Left Menu

Industries Minister Satyendar Jain has told traders in the capital that the city government will consider promoting the exhibition industry when the coronavirus situation becomes normal, according to a statement by the Chamber of Trade and Industry.

Traders associated with the exhibition industry met Jain on Sunday and requested support to improve their business.

They suggested that mega exhibitions and shopping festivals can be held in the capital on the lines of Dubai.

''Business remained stalled for a long time. Now governments will have to cooperate to increase it,'' CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said. The exhibition industry comprises companies who operate by showcasing and allowing spaces and conducting events.

Jain said the number of Covid cases is coming down in Delhi and the government will consider promoting the exhibition industry when the situation becomes normal, the statement said.

He asked traders to prepare a roadmap for holding mega exhibition fairs and shopping festivals in Delhi.

The minister said that there is no scope for big industries in Delhi.

''Heavy industry cannot be set up here due to many constraints including pollution. Delhi is definitely a trading hub. It is the biggest distribution point of the country,” Jain said.

