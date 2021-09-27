US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech mega-caps, chipmakers drag Nasdaq lower at open

The Nasdaq index slipped at open on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.73 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,739.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.36 points, or 0.30%, at 4,442.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.52 points, or 0.62%, to 14,954.18 at the opening bell.

