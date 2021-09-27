Left Menu

Passenger plane makes safe landing in Kathmandu after technical glitch

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:24 IST
Passenger plane makes safe landing in Kathmandu after technical glitch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A commercial passenger aircraft was diverted to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here on Monday after it encountered a technical glitch.

Buddha Air's ATR 72 aircraft failed to land at Biratnagar Airport in Morang district -- scheduled at 8.30 am -- due to a technical problem in its landing gear, officials said, adding that the plane was diverted to the Kathmandu Airport where it landed safely.

The flight comprised 73 occupants, including two children and three crew members. All passengers onboard the aircraft are safe, authorities said.

"All medical and emergency facilities were on standby at the time of landing," they added.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Post newspaper said the Buddha Air plane faced the problem of excess weight, due to which it had to burn fuel to reduce its mass before landing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021