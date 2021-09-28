Left Menu

Maha: Bus swept away on flooded bridge, 4 people missing

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 28-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 11:18 IST
A state transport bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning following which four of its occupants were missing, an official said.

The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

The bus got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains in the area, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.

There were four passengers in the bus, besides its driver and conductor, he said. Two passengers were rescued while efforts were on to trace the four other bus occupants, the official said.

