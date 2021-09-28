Leena AI raises USD 30 mn from Bessemer Venture Partners, others

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:40 IST
Leena AI on Tuesday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 222.6 crore) in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Series-B round, which brings the company's total funding raised to USD 40 million, also saw participation from existing investor, Greycroft as well as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

The new capital will accelerate product innovation and expand the company's employee experience suite to products for information technology, sales, and finance teams by early-2022, according to a statement.

In the past eight months, Leena AI has added new customers, including Bayer, Al-Jazeera, HDFC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist, Odessa, and Icertis, it added.

The company has also achieved 300 per cent year-to-year revenue growth. More than 3 million employees across 60 countries now use Leena AI, the statement said.

''We intend to be the 'Siri for employees' and help employees' get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal helpdesks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence.

''Leena AI Employee Experience Suite deeply understands enterprise HR support tickets to solve this difficult problem at the world's top enterprises,'' Leena AI co-founder and CEO Adit Jain.

This investment will help the company further elevate the enterprise employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights, he added.

Leena AI is also hiring for multiple roles across technology, engineering, marketing and sales teams, the statement said.

