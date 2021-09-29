Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 05:06 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK risks French ire with limits on fishing in coastal waters https://on.ft.com/3kP5yOH - UK government to take control of Southeastern rail franchise https://on.ft.com/3uscKDp

- Panic-buying of fuel shows early signs of easing https://on.ft.com/2Wo2kbq - Morrisons supermarket workers win first round in equal pay battle https://on.ft.com/3uiMDPj

Overview - The British government on Tuesday announced that under the terms of Brexit withdrawal agreement, it would allow only a handful of small French boats to fish in coastal waters of the UK, risking further deterioration in relations with France.

- The UK government will take control of all London and Southeastern Railway operations after a probe on Tuesday found that the company had failed to return more than 25 million pounds ($34.20 million) in taxpayer funding. - British government officials said on Tuesday panic-buying of fuel by motorists is showing signs of slowing down.

- About 2,300 Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC workers won the first round of an employment tribunal on Tuesday in their legal battle for equal pay. ($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

