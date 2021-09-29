PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK risks French ire with limits on fishing in coastal waters
- UK government to take control of Southeastern rail franchise

- Panic-buying of fuel shows early signs of easing
- Morrisons supermarket workers win first round in equal pay battle

Overview - The British government on Tuesday announced that under the terms of Brexit withdrawal agreement, it would allow only a handful of small French boats to fish in coastal waters of the UK, risking further deterioration in relations with France.

- The UK government will take control of all London and Southeastern Railway operations after a probe on Tuesday found that the company had failed to return more than 25 million pounds ($34.20 million) in taxpayer funding. - British government officials said on Tuesday panic-buying of fuel by motorists is showing signs of slowing down.

- About 2,300 Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC workers won the first round of an employment tribunal on Tuesday in their legal battle for equal pay. ($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

