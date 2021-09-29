Morrisons takeover battle will go to UK auction on Oct. 2
The battle between Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress Investment Group to buy British supermarket Morrisons will be decided in a one-day auction on Saturday Oct. 2, Britain's takeover regulator said.
The Takeover Panel said on Wednesday the auction would consist of a maximum of five rounds.
