Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell Rs 18 to Rs 8,090 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for October eased by Rs 18, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 8,090 per quintal in 2,010 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

