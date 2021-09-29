Madrid's Barajas airport to be expanded from 2027
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Spain
The expansion of Madrid's Barajas airport will be included in investment plans starting in 2027, Spain's transport minister said on Wednesday.
Funds initially destined to expand Barcelona's El Prat airport in the 2022-2026 regulatory period will be redirected to sustainability investments, the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement