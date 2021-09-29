BHEL's procurement via GeM jumps to Rs 1,500 cr during Apr-Sep

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said its procurement through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal has crossed the Rs 1,500-crore mark in the first half of this fiscal.

As part of the government's initiative towards enhanced transparency and ease of doing business, BHEL has been spearheading procurement of goods and services through the GeM portal, which is a Unified Public Procurement Portal for goods and services, a BHEL statement said.

The company's procurement through GeM has crossed Rs 1,500 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal (April-September), as against Rs 389 crore in the entire 2020-21, the statement added.

Some major procurement through the GeM portal include Steel, Cement, Cables, various sub-assemblies, etc.

The company also topped the list of 20 PSUs for procurement from this portal during the first quarter of the current year.

BHEL is not only procuring goods and services through GeM, but is also registered as a 'Seller' for various products on the platform and is receiving orders from the same.

By driving its procurement through GeM, the company is ensuring transparency and compliance with various government directives like General Financial Rules, CVC guidelines, Public Procurement Policy - Make in India, MSE, Startups, etc, thereby increasing ease and efficiency of procurement.

These steps are also aimed at the nation's efforts towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The company is streamlining its procurement processes using data analytics, and ensuring substantial cost savings by scaling up procurement through GeM. The goal is to utilize data analytics through a single dashboard by every concerned BHEL employee.

This successful transition has been made possible through the collaborative efforts between GeM and BHEL and the company is now utilizing this platform to further drive systemic changes for procurement within the organization.

