Amazon doubles 'Fresh' capacity

Amazon India on Wednesday said it has more than doubled the processing capacity of its 'Fresh' infrastructure since last year, and it now has 35 dedicated sites across 14 cities in India.

Amazon Fresh is the e-commerce company's two-hour delivery service of daily essentials and groceries.

The company has more than doubled processing capacity since last year and now has 35 dedicated sites across 14 cities - New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, a statement said.

The company has also expanded infrastructure across other types of buildings that enable the fulfilment of customer orders, creating direct and indirect local job opportunities, for which hiring has begun already, it added.

''With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million sq ft of dedicated space for the storage and fulfilment of tens of thousands of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection. These buildings are designed to ensure safe storage of products and processing of customer orders with state-of-the-art equipment and technology,'' the statement said.

This includes dedicated storage infrastructure for dry grocery, fruits and vegetables and chilled and frozen items with specialised temperature-controlled rooms for each of these categories. The company said it has integrated gel pad freezers in delivery vehicles for the last-mile delivery of frozen and chilled items.

"Our customers have continued to rely on us for fast and safe deliveries of their daily essentials. The expansion of the specialised network for Amazon Fresh will enable us to reach more customers across the country,'' Amazon India Vice President (Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain) Prakash Dutta said.

He added that this investment in infrastructure also creates job opportunities in the 14 cities where it fulfils, processes, and delivers Amazon Fresh items.

