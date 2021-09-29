Left Menu

Kayak Investments pares stake in Max Healthcare; sells shares worth Rs 2,956cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:12 IST
Kayak Investments pares stake in Max Healthcare; sells shares worth Rs 2,956cr
  • Country:
  • India

Kayak Investments Holding, one of the promoter entities of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, on Wednesday sold 8.44 crore shares of the company for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up by Veritas Funds Plc, SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund among others.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Kayak Investments, an affiliate of private equity major KKR, offloaded 8.44 crore shares of Max Healthcare.

As many as 6.02 crore shares were sold at an average price of Rs 350, while 2.42 crore scrips were divested at Rs 350.13. At these prices, the transactions were valued at Rs 2,955.74 crore.

As of June 2021, Kayak Investments held 47.24 per cent stake or 45.63 crore shares in Max Healthcare.

Max Healthcare settled at Rs 355.75 apiece on the NSE, down 3.77 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021