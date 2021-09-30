Left Menu

U.S. Sen. Manchin says negotiations on $3.5 trillion bill will take a 'while'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 01:11 IST
U.S. Sen. Manchin says negotiations on $3.5 trillion bill will take a 'while'
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat negotiating on a $3.5 trillion domestic investment bill, on Wednesday said that it will take "a while" to work out details of such a wide-ranging measure.

Without getting into specifics on his talks with President Joe Biden, Manchin told reporters, "(The) reconciliation (bill) is going to take a while; it's not going to be a week or two or three weeks. There's a lot, just the tax code itself" to work out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021