U.S. Sen. Manchin says negotiations on $3.5 trillion bill will take a 'while'

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat negotiating on a $3.5 trillion domestic investment bill, on Wednesday said that it will take "a while" to work out details of such a wide-ranging measure.

Without getting into specifics on his talks with President Joe Biden, Manchin told reporters, "(The) reconciliation (bill) is going to take a while; it's not going to be a week or two or three weeks. There's a lot, just the tax code itself" to work out.

