Left Menu

Gas price hiked 62 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:23 IST
Gas price hiked 62 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas -- which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles -- by 62 per cent, an official order said.

The price of natural gas produced by state-owned firms such as ONGC from fields given to them on nomination basis will be USD 2.90 per million British thermal unit for the six month period beginning October 1, it said.

The rate for gas produced from difficult fields such as deepsea would be USD 6.13 per mmBtu, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021