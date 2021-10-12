Bharat FIH opens R&D centre in Chennai

Bharat FIH, formerly Rising Stars Mobile India, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, on Tuesday announced the opening of its Research and Development centre at the IIT Madras Research Park here.

The Centre would be among the first such facilities to design end to end 5G devices in the country. ''This R&D Centre will offer end to end services portfolio to customers that includes product design, tooling and moulding, global sourcing and manufacturing services for smartphones and other products and services in the electronic segment'', a company statement said.

The world-class facility would be equipped to offer tailor-made robust products designed for all current and future cutting edge technologies for the global and domestic customers.

''There is a clear market need for innovative technologies and products with quick turnaround times in the ever changing electronics segment. Our India R&D will capitalise on our manufacturing strengths and collaborate with our global teams under Foxconn Technology Group in product design, cost optimisation, customer experience, tooling and manufacturing'', Bharat FIH Country Head and Managing Director, Josh Foulger said.

''OEM brands in electronics sector will have access to our latest technologies and robust designs based on deep consumer insights and assist them in shortening their product development cycles'', he said.

The R&D centre would operate in four domains -- industrial, mechanical, hardware and software design and would be aligned to help translate customer requirements into product specifications for all electronic products. It will offer design and product development services, including mechanical design for manufacturability with customised own proprietary CAD/CAM tools enhancing design and product development capabilities.

The research and development facility also has the advantage of carrying out design for commercially manufacturing products since it has the flexibility of design and production process to achieve higher quality, lower cost, improved automation and better maintainability positioning Bharat FIH as industry leader in technological innovation, the statement said.

Bharat FIH is one of the largest manufacturing units in the region employing over 25,000 of which 90 per cent comprise women employees. Setting up its first manufacturing unit in Sri City at Tada in Andhra Pradesh in 2015, the company in 2017 expanded its operations to Sunguvarchatram and Sriperumbudur near Chennai with additional capabilities, the statement added.

