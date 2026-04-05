India's Wrestling Prowess Poised for Asian Championship Glory

As the Asian Wrestling Championships kick off, India steps onto the mat with a mix of seasoned contenders and fresh faces, aiming to excel on the continental stage. The focus is on Meenakshi Goyat, who delivered a surprising victory against a top-tier opponent in the national trials.

In the men's freestyle category, accomplished wrestlers like Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal are expected to be formidable opponents. Their preparation and past performances place them as likely medalists. India's team showcases depth across various weight divisions, anticipating strong competition from wrestling powerhouses like Japan and China.

India's strategy combines experience and emerging talent, highlighting a shift in the country's wrestling landscape. The championships will test India's ability to convert domestic success into international achievement, underscoring the nation's growing prowess in wrestling.

(With inputs from agencies.)