Skyview by Empyrean launches luxury stays at Patnitop in J-K

Skyview by Empyrean on Wednesday announced the launch of a new premium boutique hospitality offering at Patnitop hill resort in Jammu and Kashmir. Skyview by Empyrean, hospitality venture of Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL), at Sanget-Patnitop is a 90-minute drive from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and houses India's highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance of over 65 meters, which started its commercial operations in July 2019.

“With the launch of our high-end rooms and suites at Skyview World, not only we have created a benchmark for international standard hospitality hitherto unavailable in Patnitop, but we have also reiterated our commitment to upping the tourism quotient in the region. “Our guests will now be able to indulge in a luxurious stay and enjoy a host of holistic experiences offered at the destination,” ESPPL Managing Director Syed Junaid Altaf said. Skyview offers a holistic hospitality experience, featuring artistic luxury and the warmth of J&K's rich heritage and culture in stand-alone rooms and suites, overlooking the Sanget valley with panoramic mountain views of the Shivalik range. An ESPPL spokesperson said these 25 keys (deluxe, premium and suites) will be located within the 22 acres of Skyview World, offering privacy and solitude. It will also offer personalised Empyrean service, a butler providing 24-hour assistance to meet guests’ requirements.

“The rooms and suites are inspired by the sylvan locale and architecture. All rooms are elegantly appointed with plush furnishings, embellished with crewel embroidery and fine linen with hypoallergenic pillows. They are also equipped with Smart TVs, spacious closets with electronic safes, tea/coffee services and Hi-Speed WiFi,” he said.

The spokesperson said large picture windows and balconies allow guests to enjoy uninterrupted views of the breathtaking Shivalik mountain range throughout the year.

He said a 24X7 in-room dining facility has been introduced for the very first time in Sanget Valley-Patnitop.

“Guests to Skyview by Empyrean can also enjoy culinary delights from across the world, including regional specialities, such as Dogri cuisine and the all-time favourite Dosa at the multi-cuisine Banana Leaf restaurant. In addition, there are Street Food Carts, Bar-be-que in the outdoors as well as the alfresco Skyview Cafe for a range of snacks and beverages,” the spokesperson said. He said the Skyview Gondola was the first step towards setting a benchmark for responsible tourism and green mobility as it eliminated a 45-60 minute road journey to Patnitop from Sanget Valley by gondola ride of over 2.8 km to just 10-12 minutes.

