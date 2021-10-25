The Indus Valley raises USD 1.1 million to expand product portfolio, reach

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): Direct-to-consumer kitchenware startup The Indus Valley on Monday said it has raised USD 1.1 million from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and The Chennai Angels.

Chennai-based The Indus Valley, in a statement here, said the company intends to utilise the capital to expand the product portfolio, strengthen its team and geographical reach across the country.

The fund-raising also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investors Group.

The Indus Valley, founded by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar, aims to revolutionise the kitchenware industry with its health-friendly offerings. The products are manufactured only with natural materials like cast-iron, copper, clay and wood and not chemicals, coating or any harmful additive.

Since its inception in 2016, the company served over two lakh orders. It has a strong digital retail presence and is continuously expanding its product range. ''We welcome Rukam Capital and DSG Consumer Partners on board to join us in our journey and deliver health-first equipment to kitchens. We disrupted the segment by being the first mover in the industry, and ever since, it has been a high growth niche in the overall cookware industry,'' Kumar said.

Managing partner of Rukam Capital Archana Jahagirdar said, ''This industry has incredible potential to be explored, and The Indus Valley has envisioned solving the people's problem statement to have chemical-free cookware. Its D2C digitised model of business makes health-focused kitchenware accessible.'' ''We at Rukam Capital believe that such startups and ventures can help people to get more aware about their health and wellness,'' Jahagirdar said.

Managing director of DSGCP Deepak Shahdadpuri said, ''Jagadeesh and Madhumitha have developed a portfolio of natural cookware products and are focused on building The Indus Valley as the leading Indian brand in the category.'' ''It includes educating the Indian consumer on the benefits of the natural cookware, usage and maintenance,'' Shahdadpuri said.

The Indus Valley said it had raised seed-funding from The Chennai Angels, the statement added.

