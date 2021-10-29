Ozone to increase its manufacturing capacity; announces setting up a new facility in Rajasthan

Ozone, a leading brand in Architectural hardware with high-quality products, has announced the setting up of its manufacturing facility in the Ghilot Industrial Region, Rajasthan. The company plans to manufacture under the government's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative and plans to cater to the rising global demand. The facility laid out in 13 Acres will also have a world-class research and development center. The company manufactures specialized Digital Door Locks, Glass Fittings, Automatic Doors, Electronic Safes, Demountable Partition Systems, and Framed Shower Sliding Systems, etc. While the Company has aligned its production capacity as per the requirements of the 'Make in India' campaign, its vision is to 'Make for the World' to cater to global demand and serve across 40 countries. The company's portfolio has over 5000 products. Currently, it has four manufacturing units located at KalaAmb, Himachal Pradesh, and one in China for manufacturing digital safes, railings, and glass fittings. The facilities boast state-of-the-art technology imported from the best brands around the world. Commenting on the launch of the Ghilot facility, Mr. Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director, Ozone Group said: "Ozone is a trusted name when it comes to Architectural Hardware and Security Solutions. We have a long-standing tradition of delivering quality products that match international standards and norms. With a rapid rise in urbanization and commercial activities around the world, the demand for these solutions in recent years has grown multi-fold. And it is an opportune time for Ozone to contribute to the country's 'Make in India' campaign. This facility will add to our growth and help us in meeting the Growth Plans" Recently, the company has launched a range of digital door locks. It has been aggressively marketing the range of digital locks with its Guchcha Singh Campaign through Above-the-line (ATL) marketing. From the Ghilot facility, the company will be manufacturing Furniture Hardware, Door Hardware, and other architectural products. The facility will have an R&D center and a certified testing lab. The company also said that it has assigned CAPEX outlay of approximately Rs. 200 for the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)