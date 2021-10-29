Left Menu

TN poised to evolve into global FinTech hub, says govt official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST
TN poised to evolve into global FinTech hub, says govt official
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is poised to evolve into a global FinTech hub as financial technology firms have the potential of becoming major employment generators in the state, a top official of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau said here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in the financial sector with Chennai being at the forefront of severe financial innovations and initiatives, Managing Director and CEO of TNIGEPB, Pooja Kulkarni said at the FinTech Festival India 2021-22.

''With four well-established pillars for FinTech ecosystem -- Domain Knowledge in Finance, Data Analytics and Information Technology, Infrastructure and Diversified and Inclusive Markets, Tamil Nadu is poised to evolve into a Global FinTech Hub'', she said at the Chennai Micro Experience of FinTech Festival India.

Kulkarni said Guidance Tamil Nadu was committed to extending its support which includes creating a single window channel, facilitate domestic and foreign investments, promote an enabling environment for FinTechs and startups to flourish in the state.

FinTech festival is organised by Constellar Exhibitions (a subsidiary of TEMASEK and Singapore Press Holdings which organises Singapore FinTech Festival) and supported by Niti Aayog.

PrimeInvestor.in co-founder Srikanth Meenakshi said, ''India has among the most advanced FinTech industry in the world. And this FinTech Festival is an opportunity both to celebrate the domestic ecosystem as well as to shape its future...'' PTI VIJ ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021