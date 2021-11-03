Trent shares jump over 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The stock zoomed 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,133.25 during the day on BSE. At close of trade, the stock gained 5.34 per cent to settle at Rs 1,092.65. On NSE, it jumped 4.96 per cent to close at Rs 1,088.90.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over two-fold jump to Rs 1,178.08 crore as compared with Rs 585.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against Rs 708.20 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)